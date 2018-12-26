14-Year-Old Patient Allegedly Molested At Hospital In Maharashtra

The 14-year-old girl, suffering from seizures, was admitted to the hospital on December 19.

Cities | | Updated: December 26, 2018 14:39 IST
A hospital employee has been arrested for the alleged assault. (Representational)


Thane: 

A 39-year-old cleaner was arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage patient at a hospital in Thane, police said on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old patient, suffering from seizures, was admitted to the hospital on December 19. During treatment, her hand would be tied to the bed for administering saline. On Saturday, the accused came to her and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Sensing something wrong, another patient raised an alarm.

The accused was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint. Hospital authorities have refused to comment on the incident.

