A doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 11-year-old patient at his clinic at Budhana town today, police said.The incident occurred when the girl had gone to the clinic for her checkup, the police said. "A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.The victim was sent for a medical examination, Mr Yadav said.