14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Gagged, Gang-Raped In Odisha The three accused forcibly dragged her into a bamboo forest where they gagged her and took turns to rape her, police said.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she spoke about the incident (Representational) Jagatsinghpur, Odisha: Three people including a minor gang-raped a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Sunday. Two of the accused have been arrested and the minor accused has also been held.



The 14-year-old girl was riding her bicycle to her coaching centre on Friday evening when the three accused forcibly dragged her into a bamboo forest where they gagged her and took turns to rape her, senior police officer Prasad Mallick said.



They also threatened to kill her if she talked about the incident to anyone, Mr Mallick said. But the girl told her mother what happened when she returned home, and her mother lodged a police complaint on Saturday.



The accused, who are all brick kiln workers, confessed to the crime, Mr Mallick said and added that the girl was sent for a medical examination.



