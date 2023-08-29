14 Stab Man To Death In Mumbai Over Old Police Complaint By His Brother

Efforts are on to arrest others in the case, the police said (Representational)

Four people were arrested and 10 others are wanted for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man and injuring two, including a boy, in Mumbai's Chunnabhatti area in connection with an old police complaint against them, an official said on Monday.

On Saturday night, the accused stopped Sajid Ali Qureshi and stabbed him several times as his brother had complained to the police against them earlier, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

"The mob, which also comprised two women who are on the run, injured Sajid's cousin and a minor boy as well. Sajid Ali died in the attack that took place in Qureshi Nagar, after which a case of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and other offences were registered," he said.

The official said four persons, identified as Fuzail Idrisi (19), Zaid Sayyed (20), Haleem Khan (55), and Haroon Qureshi (40), were arrested on Sunday, while efforts are on to arrest 10 others, including two women.