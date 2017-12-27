12-Year-Old Murdered By 6 Men In UP, Police Suspect Revenge Killing

A 12-year-old boy was attacked today by a half a dozen men who brutally killed the child by slitting his throat in a suspected case of revenge killing, police said.Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Karauda village under Madnapur police station, where the boy died succumbing to the injuries.Prima facie it seems to be a case of enmity, the official said. "The deceased's brother had eloped with a girl almost one-and-half years ago and married her. Today's murder of the 12-year-old seems to be a case of revenge," Mr Tripathi said.A case of murder was registered against six persons while the body of the boy was sent for post-mortem, he added.