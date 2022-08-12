12-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Haryana's Faridabad: Police

The police said the body of the minor was found near a railway track. (Representational)

12-year-old girl who had gone out to defecate was raped and later murdered, police said in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday.

The body of the minor was found near a railway track.

According to the police, the girl along with her two other siblings was staying at her aunt's place, who lived nearby her house. At around 9 pm, the minor went out to defecate.

When she did not return after an hour, her family started searching for her, they said, adding that the girl was found dead near the track.

DSP Sudhir Taneja of Government Railway Police, Faridabad, said the victim's body was handed over to the family after postmortem and the viscera report has been sent to PGI Rohtak for investigation.

"The search for the accused is on and the accused will be nabbed soon," he added.

