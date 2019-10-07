12-Year-Old Boy, Working In Field, Killed By Tiger In Rajasthan

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy was killed by a tiger in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place in the district's Dangarwada village when the boy was working in a field with his mother, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

The police said that the tiger had been seen moving in the area since the past few days.

After the boy's death, villagers staged a protest, placing his body at the spot where he was killed.

The police said officials will reach out to the villagers soon and an autopsy will be done after that.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.