At least 12 people were killed and three injured after a bus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra, the police said.The accident took place at around 11:45 pm on Shivaji Bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Ganpatipule to Pune, a police officer in Kolhapur, over 300 km from Mumbai, said. The police and the fire brigade were alerted by some onlookers following which a search and rescue operation was launched, he said.