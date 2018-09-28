12 AK 47 Rifles Recovered In Bihar's Munger District

All the weapons recovered were made in Russia and in good condition.

Twelve AK 47 rifles were seized during a raid at Bardah in Munger district, the police said today.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Additional SP (Operations) Rana Navin conducted a raid and recovered the sophisticated weapons from a well yesterday night, Munger Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said.

One person identified as Tanveer, a resident of the village, was arrested, Ram said adding that the man was remanded to jail custody.

Additional SP (Operations) Rana Navin said that all the weapons were made in Russia and in good condition.

The seizure comes close on the heels of recovery of eight AK 47 rifles in three raids conducted in the recent past in the district.