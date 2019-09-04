11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested

The accused was earlier externed from the district on two occasions: Cops (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, the police said today.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following which the accused, Udaybhan Lodhi, 24, was arrested, senior police official Anurag Sujaniya said.

The girl was working at an agriculture field outside a village, located around 14 km from the district headquarters, when the accused forcibly took her an isolated place where he allegedly raped her, he said.

Lodhi is a "habitual offender" and five criminal cases are already registered against him, he said.

The accused was earlier externed from the district on two occasions and released from jail last month, he said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

