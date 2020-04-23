11-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped In UP: Police

"In the police complaint lodged by the father of the 11-year-old girl, he said his daughter was raped on April 19 by a person hailing from Shitalaganj," the police said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination: Police

Amethi:

A minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped, the police said on Wednesday.

"In the police complaint lodged by the father of the 11-year-old girl, he said his daughter was raped on April 19 by a person hailing from Shitalaganj. A case under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act has been registered at Sangrampur police station," Piyush Kant Rai, circle officer, Amethi, said. 

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Mr Rai said, and added that the accused will be arrested soon.

