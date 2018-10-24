100-Year-Old Woman Raped By 20-Year-Old Man In Bengal

The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and presented before the court. (File)

A 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said today.

"The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed yesterday," an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and presented before the court.

The proceedings are going on and the centenarian has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.