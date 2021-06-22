10-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Hills In Rajasthan, Rape Suspected: Police

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, the police said. (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl's body was found in the hills of Pushkar area in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the police said today.

The police said that someone allegedly raped and murdered her.

The girl had gone to graze cattle but she did not return till late evening on Monday. Her family members and other villagers started looking for the girl but around midnight and they found her dead in the hills nearby, Circle Officer (Ajmer Rural) Parth Sharma said.

He said that, prima facie, it is suspected that the girl was raped and then murdered.

"A post-mortem of the body was conducted today. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused involved in the case," he said.