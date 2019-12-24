10-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Teen In Uttar Pradesh's Etah, Says Police

Later, the girl returned home and informed her family members (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sakeet village on Monday evening when the 10-year-old was taken to an agricultural field by the teenager, who allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

Later, the girl returned home and informed her family members about the incident, the ASP said.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused, who is absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination," Mr Kumar added.