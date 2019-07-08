10 Workers Injured In Boiler Blast At Haridwar Factory

Ten workers received burn injuries as the boiler burst. (Representational)

Ten workers were injured, two of them seriously, when a boiler exploded at a factory in the Bhagwanpur industrial area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Monday.

A number of workers were on duty when a boiler exploded at a factory manufacturing "kattha" (betel leaf ingredient) in the Bhagwanpur industrial area, Bhagwanpur Sub-District Magistrate S K Pandey said.

Ten workers received burn injuries as the boiler burst, he added.

They were rushed to a private hospital in neighbouring Roorkee where the condition of two is said to be critical, Mr Pandey said.

He said all the injured are said to be from Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

An investigation is underway to ascertain what led to the blast, Mr Pandey said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability