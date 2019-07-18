1 Killed, Six Injured After Tree Falls On Students In UP School

The tree fell on a teacher and six children, including four girls, officials said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was killed and six people, including a teacher, were injured on Thursday when a peepal tree fell on them at a school in the Nevadhia area, the police said.

The incident took place at Inter College, Nevadhia, in the morning when students gathered outside in the open, they added.

The tree fell on a teacher and six children, including four girls, the officials said.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Shweta Patel (16) succumbed to injuries, they said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.