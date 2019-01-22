Woman Arrested In Suspected Dishonour Killing Of Teen In Gaya

The woman was produced before a local court, say police. (Representational)

The police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with a suspected case of dishonour killing of a

16-year-old girl in Bihar's Gaya district.

The mutilated body of the girl was found on January 6, after she went missing from her home in late December last year, the police said.

Gaya senior police official Rajiv Mishra said the woman was produced before a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

Two persons, including the girl's father, have been so far been arrested in the case, he said.

The SSP said that the woman has admitted to having an illicit relation with a friend of the girl's father -- who has also been arrested -- and dumping the body in collusion with him after killing her.

Further investigation into the killing is underway, Mr Mishra added.