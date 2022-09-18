1 Killed, 1 Injured In Maharashtra Building Collapse

Local firemen were pressed into service to provide assistance and clear the debris. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was killed and his wife injured when a portion of a building collapsed on their house in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district today, an official said.

The incident took place around 8.15 am in Kashiram Chowk area, where a portion of a building fell on the house adjacent to it, the official from the fire brigade said.

Senior citizens, Gopal Gabda and his wife Barkha (62) were injured and rushed to a hospital, where the former was declared brought dead, he said.

Local firemen were pressed into service to provide assistance and clear the debris, the official said.

The building that collapsed was a single-storey structure with two flats, he added.

