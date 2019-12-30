1 Dead After Methanol Storage Tanker Catches Fire At Gujarat Port

The blaze erupted in the afternoon and efforts are on to put out the flames, an officer said

At least one person was killed on Monday after a methanol storage tank at the Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kutch district caught fire, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted in the afternoon, Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod said, adding that efforts are on to put out the flames.

Several fire tenders and many fire personnel are engaged in fire-fighting operations, the official said.

"A methanol storage tank at Kandla Port caught fire. One dead body has been recovered from the site. Firefighting operations are underway," Mr Rathod added.