1 Criminal Killed In Gunfight Near Naina Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh

During a cross-firing between the Punjab police and the criminals, two other criminals fled the spot.

Cities | | Updated: July 14, 2018 19:38 IST
The police recovered a pistol from criminal's possession.

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): 

One criminal was killed and two arrested in an exchange of fire on Saturday morning near Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district.

The incident took place when the Punjab police from Mohali were chasing five people in a car theft case near Naina Devi temple early this morning.

The police recovered a pistol from their possession.

The Himachal Pradesh police have registered a case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They also blocked the main entrance of the bus stop at Naina Devi temple and have launched a search operation around the area.



