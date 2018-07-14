1 Criminal Killed In Gunfight Near Naina Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh

The police recovered a pistol from criminal's possession.

One criminal was killed and two arrested in an exchange of fire on Saturday morning near Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district.

During a cross-firing between the Punjab police and the criminals, two other criminals fled the spot.

The incident took place when the Punjab police from Mohali were chasing five people in a car theft case near Naina Devi temple early this morning.

The police recovered a pistol from their possession.

The Himachal Pradesh police have registered a case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They also blocked the main entrance of the bus stop at Naina Devi temple and have launched a search operation around the area.