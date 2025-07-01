A Year Later, New Criminal Laws Fast-Track Justice, Reshape Digital Policing

A year after India implemented its biggest legal reform in independent history, the Centre today said that the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - have already started reshaping how justice is delivered in the country.

At an event in Delhi marking one year since the rollout, top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared their take on how the new laws are performing on the ground.

"Biggest Legal Reform Since Independence": Amit Shah

Calling the laws a "landmark shift", Mr Shah said that these are not merely legislative changes but a move toward a citizen-centric, tech-enabled justice system. "These laws were made not in the British Parliament to prolong their rule, but by your elected government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Home Minister said that the biggest challenge in the old criminal justice system was uncertainty. He added, "People had no faith in when justice would be delivered. Now I can say with confidence - whether a crime happens in any corner of the country, justice will be delivered within three years."

Key Reforms And Ground Impact

In the last 12 months, the government claims the following progress:

Over 8.61 lakh police officers, 43,086 prison staff, 11,735 judicial officers, and 10,753 prosecutors have been trained under the new laws.

35.18 lakh FIRs have been filed under the new criminal code from July 2024 to June 2025.

CCTNS network now covers over 14,000 police stations, 22,000 courts are online.

iProsecution portal holds data from 1.93 crore prosecutions across 36 States and Union Territories.

1.14 crore fingerprint records and over 13,000 terror-related incidents are digitised.

90-day investigation timeline is being enforced with updates sent to complainants via WhatsApp.

Mr Shah also said that forensic evidence is now compulsory in crimes punishable with more than seven years in jail, and that video evidence, postmortems, and digital records are becoming standard practice.

Delhi's Role: Ease of Business, Licensing Reforms

Ms Gupta, speaking earlier at the event, said the simplification of licensing by shifting the responsibility from multiple departments to local bodies had brought relief to traders and residents. "Delhi today breathes easier and smiles brighter," the CM said.

LG Saxena: "Citizen Is Now Central To Justice System"

Mr Saxena highlighted that the old laws were built on colonial priorities, while the new ones are based on accessibility, affordability and accountability. He confirmed that over 160 review meetings have taken place in the Home Ministry alone.

Mr Saxena said that every police station and court is now digitally enabled and called the shift to e-FIR, video conferencing, e-postmortems and e-registers a "decisive digital transformation."

Zero FIRs, WhatsApp Updates And AI Use

A major focus has been on making the system more responsive. Under the new provisions:

Citizens can file Zero FIRs and E-FIRs from anywhere.

Updates about the status of complaints are sent via WhatsApp within 90 days.

AI tools are now being used to flag repeat offenders, analyse case data, and improve conviction rates.

Chandigarh, one of the pilot cities, saw 1,459 e-FIRs and a 91.1 per cent conviction rate within a year, with average trial time dropping to 110 days, police data shows.

Nationwide Awareness Push

To spread awareness, exhibitions will be organised in every state. Over 40 lakh grassroots workers have been trained to educate people about their rights and how to use the new legal tools.

Notifications for implementation have already been issued in 11 states and UTs, while 'Nyaay Shruti', an audio justice information service, has been launched in 6 states. Community service rules under the new laws have been notified in 12 states.

The Verdict So Far

While experts say it's still early to gauge the long-term legal impact, the government is pitching this as a foundational shift from a colonial legal legacy to a people-first, digitally driven justice model.

"This is not just a legal change. This is justice reform in its truest sense and it will be remembered as India's biggest legal transformation since Independence," said Mr Shah.