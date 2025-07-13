Lawyer Shot Dead In Patna, 3rd Murder In Full Public View In A Week

A lawyer was shot dead on a road in full public view just 300 metres away from a police station in Bihar's capital Patna. This was the third brazen high-profile murder case in a week in the state where the assembly election is just months away, which has raised concerns over the law and order situation.

The lawyer, Jitendra Kumar, was shot dead from a close range. All the attackers fled immediately after shooting at least three bullets, a police officer said, adding the exact number of attackers is not known.

The police are looking at CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers.

The lawyer was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Patna (City) Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar told reporters.

Jitendra Kumar had gone to have tea at a roadside stall when the attack happened, he said.

A forensics team has collected evidence from the crime scene.

The first to be killed earlier this week was Bihar's prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, which shook the state and gave ammunition to the Opposition to raise concerns over law and order.

Surendra Kewat, a BJP leader who was also a veterinarian and farmer, was shot dead next. He suffered four bullet wounds and died during treatment at AIIMS Patna.

The lawyer's murder came next.

"Jitendra's family said he used to regularly go out to have tea in this area. The attack happened when he came out to have tea. While he was a lawyer, we were told that he had not been practising for the last two years," the SP told reporters.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken a swipe at the Nitish Kumar government, calling it a "jungle raj".