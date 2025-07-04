A video has gone viral, again, showing a criminal threatening to jump off the ledge of a building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during a raid by a police team.

The video shows Abhishek, alias Sanjaysinh Tomar or Shooter, wanted in multiple cases involving assault, rioting, and illegal arms possession, standing on the ledge of his fifth-floor flat, with a crime branch team urging him to get inside.

The team conducted a raid at his flat after a tip-off on June 7, but he locked the door from inside and climbed onto the ledge of his kitchen balcony.

When the police team broke open the door, he started live-streaming the dramatic standoff on social media and said he would jump off.

The police team, which was inside the balcony, also started recording as they tried to convince Abhishek.

"I know what is going to happen to me," he can be heard telling a police officer.

"Nothing will happen," the officer responded.

"You have made a video, right? What can we do? Don't we like our uniforms?" the cop asked him.

Abhishek, however, kept repeating that he knew "it would be very bad" for him.

He also said that an officer had threatened him that he would "rip out his nails".

"Mai toh mar hi jaata hu (I should die only)," he said.

He was then detained by the police using "appropriate" force after about three hours.

