In Chennai, App-Based Smart Trash Cans To Increase Plastic Recycling

Smart trash cans' aim is to ensure that no plastic ends up in oceans.

As part of World Environmental Day celebrations today, a Chennai-based waste management company has launched a mobile app-based smart trashcans in a bid to motivate residents to come forward and dispose plastic bottles for recycling.

Smart trashcans project will be functional on June 23 in city's Mylapore area, enabling residents to identify smart trash cans in the neighborhood for plastic disposal. The scanner in the bins would identify the plastic type and record every drop, earning the user points which can earn them prizes.



The app-driven campaign also brings together rag pickers and scrap merchants, making the system commercially more viable and sustainable. The aim, its Founder and CEO Siddharth Hande said "is to ensure that no plastic ends up in oceans and landfills by making plastic recycling fun, simple and effortless for the residents of the city".



India, experts say, does well in plastic recycling compared to other countries. Global estimates say more than 8.3 billion tons of plastic waste is generated every year and only a tiny 9 per cent of the complete waste is recycled. Chennai, however, recycles nearly one-third of its plastic waste and almost all of its PET bottles.



The team believes this model would help public and private sector organisations leverage the existing informal sector to recover post-consumer waste cheaply, efficiently and more inclusively besides empowering the human waste collectors. Their target, they said, is to ensure that by 2020, all households in Chennai would recycle their plastic waste via local scrap dealers.