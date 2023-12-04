Watch: Water Leaks From Rail Station Roof As Heavy Rain Submerges Chennai

Several trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled partially or fully.

Passengers who braved the waterlogging in Chennai to reach its main railway station on Monday braced for another challenge as water kept leaking heavily from the roof. Cyclone Michaung has unleashed torrential rain on Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain had already disrupted airport operations and the Chennai Central railway station wasn't spared.

Water splashed on the floor in the passenger waiting area near the platform while commuters stood away to prevent themselves from being soaked, showed a video from the railway station.

Another video showed water seeping down the walls at the station.

Several trains have been cancelled partially or fully while the runway at the airport is shut till 11 pm for departures and arrivals. Southern Railway has announced that all passengers affected by the train cancellations will receive full refunds.

Most parts of Chennai remain submerged in water with low-lying areas seeing heavy inundation. A public holiday has been declared tomorrow in Chennai and three other districts.

Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 196 mm rainfall and Nungambakkam 154.3 mm in the 24 hours till 5:30 am this morning.

Heavy rain was also reported from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts.

The cyclone, which is swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam by noon tomorrow.