Violence In Chennai University After Student Caught Cheating Hangs Self

Highlights Images on social media showed mattresses being set on fire in a hostel Firefighters said the blaze in the hostel had been extinguished Police was stationed in the campus to prevent further violence

Violence broke out on the campus of the Sathyabama University outside Chennai on Wednesday after a student, who was caught allegedly cheating during examination, committed suicide. Students torched furniture of the university hostel and held noisy protests outside.Night video images shared on social media by students show mattresses being set on fire in a hall. Another video shows a large gathering of students, police patrol vehicles are waiting nearby.Fire fighters said the blaze in the hostel has been extinguished, although the students did not allow fire tenders inside the campus.The police was stationed in the campus later to prevent further violence.The young woman, Ragamonica, an undergraduate, had hanged herself after returning to the hostel. Students alleged that she had been humiliated by a professor.The police said they are investigating the matter. A senior police officer said, "The student, we understand, was caught copying and she was sent out of the hall by the invigilator. She's from Andhra and students from her state indulged in violence. Now, the situation is totally under control".Earlier over the last few years too, the university witnessed violence and arson over strict rules. The students had held protests over restriction on talking to the other gender, dress code and approval from AICTE, the All India Council for Technical Education.