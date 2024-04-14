UP Man Tries To Kill Chennai Doctor Over His Friendship With Girlfriend

Representational Image

A postgraduate medical student here had a narrow escape after a person from Uttar Pradesh shot at him using a country-made pistol on Sunday, a police official said.

Luckily, the fired shot missed the target, which was the doctor, the official said adding the perpetrator was immediately arrested with the help of the public.

When the 26-year-old PG medical student, Rohan, was near a tea shop close to the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus here, one of the two men, who followed him closely, fired a shot.

The other person, said to be the conspirator, fled from the spot.

The arrested man has been identified as Ritik Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The man who escaped has been identified as Amit Kumar and he too hails from the same northern state.

According to a preliminary probe, Amit Kumar was enraged as his girlfriend, also a PG medical student, stopped talking with him. Kumar suspected that it was because of her friendship with Rohan and hence, he conspired to kill him.

