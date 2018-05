The incident came to light when the others from the group found the two missing. (Representational)

Two 18-year-old boys drowned in a lake at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras today, police said. Both were from a nearby Housing Board colony and were part of a seven-member group that allegedly scaled a wall to gain entry into the premier technical institute located at Adyar, they said.The group had gone to take bath in the lake and the incident came to light when the others found the two missing.