Lawyer, Entrepreneur, YouTuber, Techie: Chennai's Egmore To See 1st Time Candidates

The Egmore (Reserved) Assembly constituency in Chennai is witnessing a fierce four-cornered contest, with all major parties fielding first-time candidates.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Tamilan Prasanna, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has nominated Abishek Rengasamy. Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has chosen Raj Mohan, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has fielded Saranya.

All four candidates share notable similarities - they are young, first-time Assembly contenders and represent a new generation of leadership within their respective parties.

Prasanna is an advocate by profession and is widely recognised for his strong oratory skills. He has long been associated with the party and is a familiar face in television debates as a spokesperson.

"We are very confident that Egmore will continue to be DMK's fort. DMK has won Egmore many times. The youth is with us, TVK supporters are below 18. We have the ideology that we always work for people. I have a vision for Egmore and will focus on the constituency under Chief Minister MK Stalin leadership," he told NDTV.

Rengasamy is a law graduate and entrepreneur, who has been with the party for nearly 18 years. He previously contested in the 2022 local body elections for a Chennai ward councillor post. "Chennai is not a DMK fort. It is just narrative. I am the youngest candidate of AIADMK and I will deliver AIADMK promises. Egmore lacks infrastructural development, it is been flood-prone and drugs are big concern. We will ensure a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he said.

Mohan is a former YouTuber, known for his channel "Tamil Vanakkam", and currently serves as a host for party events. He too is recognised for his public speaking skills. "In every house in Chennai, Vijay is living. Egmore lacks many facilities. We will ensure proper roads and clean public bathrooms. The incumbent MLA has never visited the constituency. All parties have put young faces fearing the TVK's young force," he told NDTV.

Saranya, an IT professional and mother of two children, is asking for chance to serve people in Egmore constituency.

"I am the only contesting candidate born and brought upon in Egmore. I am better aware of the constituency's issues as compared to others. Roads in Egmore lack cleanliness. Floods during monsoon are big concern here. NTK will ensure development in the Egmore constituency," she said.

The Egmore constituency, a reserved seat, has traditionally been considered a DMK stronghold. The sitting MLA Paranthaman has been denied a ticket this time, as the party opted for a fresh face.

Located in the heart of Chennai, the constituency includes key landmarks, such as the Chennai Egmore railway station, Connemara Public Library and the Government Museum.

Despite its central location, residents continue to face several long-standing civic issues. Key concerns include

waterlogging during monsoons, traffic congestion and poor regulation, encroachment by unregulated street vendors, especially in Purasawalkam, housing and maintenance issues in tenements like KP Park, and pending patta (land ownership).

"Parties have not done anything here. During heavy rain, houses will be inundated. We are expecting development - in action and not just on words," an Egmore resident, who has been living there since 70 years, told NDTV.

While the DMK is aiming to retain its stronghold through Prasanna, the AIADMK's Rengasamy is hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency. At the same time, both the TVK and NTK are targeting youth voters, attempting to make significant inroads in this densely-populated constituency.