Chennai Techie Who Raped And Killed 7-Year-Old Will Hang, Says Court

The Madras High Court today upheld the death sentence of S Dashwanth, who raped and murdered his seven-year-old neighbour at an apartment complex near Chennai. The 23-year-old engineer later also allegedly killed his mother after being let off on bail on a petition by his father.

Dashwanth lured the girl to her apartment by saying he would allow her to play with his puppy. He raped the child and suffocated her to death. Then he stuffed her body in a bag and set fire to it on the highway.

He was awarded a death sentence by a local court in February. Later, he challenged the verdict in Madras High Court.

The case, which drew public outrage, was legally challenging as there was no witness and investigators had to depend on circumstantial evidence to prove the charges.

In December last year, Dashwant allegedly murdered his mother S Sarala after he got out on bail. Investigators said he killed her, stole her jewellery and fled to Mumbai. He was caught again in Mumbai though he was able to trick the Chennai police and escape. He was arrested again a day later.

A separate murder case is pending against him.

