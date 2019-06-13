Road Caves In At Busy Chennai Intersection, Traffic Affected

The cave-in happened near IIT Madras

A road caved in at Chennai's Madhya Kailash junction near Adyar today, causing traffic to slow down in the Tamil Nadu capital. No casualties were reported from the incident, and the police put barricades around the hole in the middle of the road.

"Traffic flow slow on Sardar Patel Road both direction as the road has caved in at CPT Jn. Traffic men attending," the city's traffic police tweeted. The cave-in happened near IIT Madras.

This is the second time an incident like this is happening in the area in recent times. In 2017, a stretch of road in Chennai's Anna Salai caved in, trapping a city bus and a car. Passengers, however, managed to escape unhurt.