Relief For Chennai Residents As Water Tanker Operators End 3-Day Strike

In a sign of relief to residents of Chennai, water tanker operators called off their three-day strike late last night. However, suppliers of packaged drinking water continue their indefinite strike. The two bodies had called for a strike on Monday following a court order that restricted extraction of groundwater in the city.

Water tankers operators, who have resumed water supply in the city, said they withdrew the strike following an assurance reportedly given by the state government on the matter.

President of the Tankers' Association, Nijalingam Natarajan, told NDTV, "We did not want to cause further hardship to public during festive season. The Local Administration Minister has assured to address our concerns legally. He has given representation to us in the committee too".

A crisis like situation engulfed the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday when over one lakh houses including several high-rise residential communities along the IT Corridor were left without water supply for three days with some apartments receiving drinking water supply for just one hour a day.

Chennai's popular Express Avenue Mall, located in heart of the city, was shut down, reportedly in view of the water crisis. A few IT companies in the city had asked employees to work from home as well.

In a bid to help residents cope with the crisis, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply, a civic body, offered to supply water to commercial establishments and some gated communities, but did not prove to be effective as they asked residents to arrange for their own tankers, complicating the situation.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court upheld a 2014 government order that put a ban on exploiting water resources. The tanker operators and suppliers of packaged drinking water opposed this ban thereby going on a strike in protest.

As water tankers resumed water supply late last night, the packaged drinking water manufacturers continue their indefinite strike.

"Our demand is the government should exempt packaged drinking water from the ambit of that government order 142 that would give relief for all. They can ban distilleries and breweries in these areas," Founder of Greater Tamilnadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association, V Murali said.