"It's A Mess": Pongal Bonfire Smog Hits Flight Operations In Chennai

Pongal 2018: Bonfires made using mats, paper, clothes and cardboard boxes dotted the streets of Chennai from as early as four in the morning. An airport official said the there have been no flight operations since 3:30 am due to the smog and low runway visibility.

Chennai | Written by | Updated: January 13, 2018 09:41 IST
76 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'It's A Mess': Pongal Bonfire Smog Hits Flight Operations In Chennai

Click to Play

Pongal 2018: At least 10 flights arriving in Chennai were delayed due to row visibility.

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. Bonfires marking 'Bhogi' on Chennai streets from early morning
  2. No flight take-offs and landings at Chennai airport since 3:30 am
  3. With poor air quaility, runway visibility dipped to 50 metres: official
At least ten Chennai-bound flights were diverted due to thick smog and and equal number of flights taking off from the city have been delayed as Tamil Nadu celebrates the beginning of Pongal festivities with 'Bhogi'. The celebrations started this morning with people setting bonfires on the streets with agricultural and household waste.

A senior officer at the airport said, "The visibility has dipped to 50 metres and since 3:30 am we have no flight activity. We hope there would be interested in an hour once breeze sets in clearing the air."

Bonfires made using mats, paper, clothes and cardboard boxes dotted the streets of Chennai from as early as four in the morning. T Saravanan, whose family set fire to their old household items in front of their home in Thiruvanmiyur area and danced to drumbeats said 'Bhogi' is an important part of the Tamil culture. "We know it pollutes the air so we avoid (burning) plastics and tyre," he said.
 
pongal bhogi chennai ndtv

Pongal 2018: People set bonfires on Chennai streets from as early as 4 am.

Not far away, another Chennai resident believes burning old items brings good luck. "Bhogi burning purifies the air," P Karuppan said.

Comments
Close [X]
Over the last ten years, the pollution control board in Tamil Nadu has been raising awareness ahead of Pongal, asking people and children in particular to stop burning materials. They also award youngsters who spread the message. A senior officer said, "Bhogi is still a challenge as it's seen as part of a festival. We've brought down burning of tyres and plastics but a lot of awareness still need to be raised."

Bharat Jain, whose flight to Mumbai has been delayed said, "It's in a mess. I have an important business meet in Mumbai. All would get off track."

Trending

Pongal 2018Chennai FlightsPongal Bhogi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................