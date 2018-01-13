'It's A Mess': Pongal Bonfire Smog Hits Flight Operations In Chennai

At least ten Chennai-bound flights were diverted due to thick smog and and equal number of flights taking off from the city have been delayed as Tamil Nadu celebrates the beginning of Pongal festivities with 'Bhogi'. The celebrations started this morning with people setting bonfires on the streets with agricultural and household waste.
A senior officer at the airport said, "The visibility has dipped to 50 metres and since 3:30 am we have no flight activity. We hope there would be interested in an hour once breeze sets in clearing the air."
Bonfires made using mats, paper, clothes and cardboard boxes dotted the streets of Chennai from as early as four in the morning. T Saravanan, whose family set fire to their old household items in front of their home in Thiruvanmiyur area and danced to drumbeats said 'Bhogi' is an important part of the Tamil culture. "We know it pollutes the air so we avoid (burning) plastics and tyre," he said.
Not far away, another Chennai resident believes burning old items brings good luck. "Bhogi burning purifies the air," P Karuppan said.
Bharat Jain, whose flight to Mumbai has been delayed said, "It's in a mess. I have an important business meet in Mumbai. All would get off track."