On Video, Policeman Heckled By Four "Drunk" Men On Road In Chennai

A policeman was heckled by four men on a road at night in Chennai after he tried to stop them from allegedly drinking in public.

In a mobile phone video taken by an eyewitness, the policeman is seen surrounded by the four men who try to push him to the ground. Holding a baton, the policeman tries to free himself, but the four men hold his hands.

In the video, vehicles are seen passing by as the policeman is pushed to the road divider by the four men.

The police constable's walkie-talkie was also snatched by the men.

The incident happened one June 14, the police said. The four men were reportedly drunk and took on the constable for trying to stop their vehicle at night.

People soon came out of their vehicles and stopped the men from attacking the police constable. The four men then took off from the scene.

They were arrested later, the police said.