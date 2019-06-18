On Video, College Students Celebrating Bus Day Fall Off Roof In Chennai

The students of Pachaiappa's College in Chennai climbed atop the bus to celebrate 'Bus Day'.

Chennai | | Updated: June 18, 2019 16:10 IST
The video of the incident went viral on social media.


Chennai: 

A group of college students sitting on the roof of a city bus in Chennai fell on to the road when the driver applied the brakes suddenly to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.

The video of the incident on Monday went viral on social media.

Police took some students into custody.

'Bus Day' is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the driver and the conductor who are regulars on a particular college route.

Over time, the celebrations have turned into a nuisance for the public with students forcing the driver to drive the vehicle very slowly, thereby blocking the traffic on busy roads.

The Madras High Court has come down heavily on Bus Day celebrations several times. The police too had issued warnings against the celebrations.

Bus DayChennai

