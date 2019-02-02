Leopard Cub Smuggled From Bangkok To Chennai. Watch Airport Staff Feed It

The little cub was later moved by wildlife officials to a zoological park.

A leopard cub wrapped in a blanket and being fed using a bottle - a visual one would imagine in a zoo. But today, one such video emerged from the Chennai airport.

A passenger tried to smuggle the leopard cub from Thailand's capital Bangkok this morning in his baggage. Clearly, he did not make it past security and was arrested.

The leopard cub, hungry, was fed milk by the airport staff. A video released by news agency ANI shows one holding the cub wearing yellow latex gloves while another trying to feed it.

#WATCH Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International airport has seized a one-month-old leopard cub from the baggage of a passenger. The cub will be rehabilitated in the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai; Passenger handed over to Tamil Nadu Forest Dept for further action. pic.twitter.com/WgYIBabZ4D - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

The cub was later moved by wildlife officials to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, about 15 kilometers from Chennai airport.

