Gold Worth Rs 37 Lakh Smuggled In Rectums, Seized At Chennai Airport

Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from the rectums of a man and a woman who arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sivakumar Palaniyandi, 42, and Sagay Mary, 35.

"The personal search of Sivakumar resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 94 per cent purity, weighing 525 grams and valued at Rs.19.5 lakhs," a press release said.

"That of Sagay Mary resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 22 K purity weighing 128 gms which is valued at Rs 4.7 lakh and 320 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.6 lakhs was recovered from the gold paste which was concealed in the rectum," it added.

In total gold weighing 973 gms valued at Rs 37 lakh was recovered and the same seized under Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

