Gold Worth Over Rs 60 Lakh Found Hidden In Toilet Of Aircraft From Dubai

Over 1,000 grams of gold found hidden in lavatory of aircraft that arrived from Dubai (representational)

Over 1,000 grams of gold hidden in the lavatory of an aircraft that arrived in Chennai from Dubai was recovered by the authorities of Customs department at the airport, a senior official said today.

During rummaging of the aircraft upon its arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the authorities retrieved one packet covered with black adhesive tape on the rear-side lavatory of the plane.

Gold in paste form weighing 1,240 grams worth Rs 60.67 lakh was retrieved from the packet and an investigation is in progress, an official release from Principal Commissioner of Customs M Mathew Jolly said.



