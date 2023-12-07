Flood-Hit Chennai Limps To Normalcy, Rajnath Singh's Aerial Survey Today

The Defence Minister has posted on X that he will review the situation with Tamil Nadu government. State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena will accompany him on the aerial survey.

While many prominent areas of Chennai are largely back to normal, waist-deep waterlogging continues in several low-lying areas. Authorities said the waters are receding and there has been significant improvement in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 400 boats have been tasked with rescuing people stuck in inundated areas. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies are carrying out rescue work.

Seven deaths linked to Cyclone Michaung have been reported in Chennai and neighbouring districts. This takes the total death count in rain-related incidents to 17 in the past five days.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said roads and bridges in Chennai have suffered extensive damage during the calamity. The situation has also led to loss of livelihood for lakhs of people, he has said.

The Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking funds of Rs 5,060 as an interim relief measure. Additional requests for funds will be made after proper assessment once the waters recede.

Power supply has been restored in 85 per cent of the areas in the city. Areas still waterlogged will get electricity supply back once the water level drops below one foot.

Mr Stalin has said electricity has not been provided in some places to ensure the safety of residents and prevent cases of electrocution. The work of restoring power is being carried out carefully, he said in a post on X.

Schools and colleges in Chennai and three adjoining districts -- Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu -- remain shut due to severe waterlogging.