Dutch Woman Found Dead At Convention Centre Room In Chennai

The woman was to vacate her room on Thursday but she did not check out and also did not respond to calls, prompting the staff to open it.

Chennai | | Updated: September 01, 2018 03:25 IST
Police refused to divulge any more information, saying investigation was underway.(Representational)

Chennai: 

A 24-year old Dutch woman was found dead in her room at a convention centre in Chennai, police said on Friday.

Linda Irene, from the Netherlands, was found dead by the staff of the centre on Thursday when they opened it with a duplicate key after they suspected something amiss.

The police refused to divulge any more information, saying investigation was underway. 

