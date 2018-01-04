DMK To Back AIADMK MPs For AIIMS-Style Facility In Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin MK Stalin said the Central government has failed to fulfil its promise of setting up an AIIMS in Tamil Nadu despite making an announcement in the 2015-16 Union Budget.

Share EMAIL PRINT MK Stalin urged the Central government to take immediate steps to build an AIIMS in the state. Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin tosday said his party's Rajya Sabha members would cooperate with their AIADMK counterparts in the Lok Sabha for getting a facility on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tamil Nadu.



In a statement, Mr Stalin said the Central government has failed to fulfil its promise of setting up an AIIMS in Tamil Nadu despite making an announcement in the 2015-16 Union Budget.



According to Mr Stalin, an expert team from the Central government in 2015 had visited the five sites (Thanjavur, Madurai, Pudukottai, Erode and Chengalpattu) offered by the Tamil Nadu government for setting up the AIIMS.



After the state government delayed information asked by the Central government to proceed further, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in August this year, had ordered the Central government to finalise the location by December 31.



But till date, the location has not been finalised, Mr Stalin said, urging the Central government to take immediate steps to build an AIIMS in the state.







