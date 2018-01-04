'Bypoll Win A Purchased One': Kamal Haasan Vs Dhinakaran

Kamal Haasan described the bypoll, held after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as a "stain" on Indian democracy and without naming Dhinakaran, the veteran actor said the bypoll win was a "purchased" one. He said, "I won't call this purchased win even a scam...this is a day light crime."
Amidst accusations of money distribution by rival sides, Dhinakaran who contested as an Independent, had defeated the ruling party candidate E Madhusudhanan by a margin of 40,000 votes, giving a jolt to Chief Minister Palaniswami.
Dhinakaran said the actor's charge was "strongly condemnable, it doesn't befit his age and experience. Under the garb of attacking the winner, he is attacking the voters...Whether you accept or not, people of RK Nagar have voted for me". Questioning whether Kamal Haasan was a "judge" or "God", Dhinakaran said the actor should have contested the bypoll to face the reality. And hitting out at the actor's political ambitions, Dhinakaran asked "can such people survive in politics. Politics is not some scripted movie where one can mouth dialogues written by someone else"