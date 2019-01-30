Chennai Woman Freed 30 Minutes After Leg Gets Stuck In Train Toilet

A railway official said the woman got into the coach at the Chennai Central Railway station. She was not a passenger.

Chennai | | Updated: January 30, 2019 22:07 IST
The departure of the Hyderabad-bound train was delayed for about 20 minutes. (File)


Chennai: 

In a bizarre incident, a woman's leg got stuck deep inside a train toilet in Chennai and she was rescued after the seat was cut open. She was stuck for about half an hour.

The departure of the Hyderabad bound Charminar Express was delayed for about 20 minutes Tuesday evening due to the incident.

When she tried to use the toilet, her left leg somehow got stuck.

"We are not sure how her leg got stuck. She was brought out after the toilet seat was cut open," an official said.

