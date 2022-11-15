Chennai Teen Footballer Dies Due To Medical Negligence

Priya, an aspiring footballer, was an undergraduate student in physical education. (File)

A 17-year-old girl, an aspiring footballer, died in Chennai today allegedly due to medical negligence, days after one of her legs was amputated. Two doctors at a government hospital have been suspended and the police are investigating the case.

Priya, an undergraduate student in physical education, underwent arthroscopic surgery at the government hospital following a ligament tear on her right leg. But due to alleged medical negligence, she had to undergo amputation at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and was admitted there since November 8.

An investigation revealed negligence on part of the doctors, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam. "It's an irreparable loss. The surgery was fine but the compression bandage was put so tight that it stopped blood circulation. We've also initiated a police investigation and suspended two doctors," he said.

Dr Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, attributed her death to "multi organ failure."

The state government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the family of the girl and a government job to one of her brothers when they become eligible for it, said the state minister.

A day ago, when she was alive, the health minister had assured the family that the government would arrange for "advanced prosthesis" for the girl.

Priya wanted to play for India, said her coach Joel, shattered by the loss. "I am very sad. This is a setback for aspiring women sportspersons. Would parents allow girls in sports after this?"