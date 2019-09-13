Chennai Techie Hit By Tanker As AIADMK Leader's Hoarding Falls On Her, Dies

Subashree was her way back home from her office when she met with the accident.

A 23-year-old software engineer was killed in Chennai on Thursday after an illegal hoarding fell on her, following which she was hit by a water tanker. Although the woman was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Subashree, who worked at an IT company, was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when an unauthorised life-size hoarding knocked her down. In seconds, a tanker her hit her scooter, injuring her on her head.

The woman, who was her way back home from her office, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, eyewitnesses said.

The hoardings, which had pictures of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam, were put on the median by a local leader of the ruling AIADMK. C Jeyagopal had got the hoardings put up for a family wedding which was attended by Mr Panneerselvam or OPS.

"The hoardings are unauthorised. We are taking action against those who put them up," C Maheswari, Joint Commissioner of Police of Chennai South region, told NDTV.

The driver of the tanker has been arrested.

"We have registered a case of rash driving, endangering personal safety and causing death by negligence," another officer said. The police, however, did not confirm if a case has been registered against the AIADMK leader.

The opposition DMK has slammed the state government over the young woman's death. "Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family," DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted. "How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?" he added.

In November 2017, a 30-year-old software engineer back home in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore from the US to meet a prospective bride when his motorcycle crashed into a temporary wooden hoarding set up on a road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR centenary celebrations. The hoardings were put up to welcome Chief Minister Palanisamy to the textile city.

The Madras High Court had banned banners and hoardings in public places in October 2017.

Giant banners and life-size cut-outs of politicians were a familiar sight in Tamil Nadu especially during the tenure of former Chief Minster J Jayalalithaa when her party workers used to dot the roads with hoardings with her pictures with sycophantic messages to win her attention for what critics used to call "political rewards".

