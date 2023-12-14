Chennai Refinery's Assurance After Green Court's Warning Over Oil Spill

Chennai oil spill: NGT has warned of strict action for any further delay in mitigation.

The National Green Tribunal has expressed its disappointment with the mitigation efforts by the oil refinery responsible for the recent oil spill in Chennai. It has also sought to know why more gully suckers and skimmers were not deployed after the oil spill was found in Ennore area. The tribunal has warned of strict action for any further delay in the mitigation.

Chenni Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), from whose refinery the oil spill had originated, has assured that 95% of the oil spill will be removed by Sunday. It said that 48,000 cubic feet rainwater was drained from refinery, but it has no data on the oil flow.

Listing it's intervention measures, CPCL said single containment booms from Chennai, Kamarajar and Paradip ports have been deployed and the shore areas are being cleaned by seven JCBs, tractor trailers and dumpers.

Ambulances and health checkups are also being done for those affected, it said, adding that they are also are in talks with a Mumbai-based agency which may reach the site in a couple of days.

The Tamil Nadu government said 7,260 litres of oil and 20 tonnes of affected soil has been removed already.

The oil spill was discovered when Chennai was struggling to bounce back from the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. The oil spill, which threatens to damage the city's eco-sensitive Ennore creek, has crossed at least 20 sqkm into the sea, the coast guard had earlier said .

Oil also floats over river Kosasthalaiyar, one of the major rivers in Chennai, with a trail of oil deposits visible along the coastlines and the shores. Fishermen have raised concerns that this may kill all the fish and lead to the loss of their livelihood.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board identified inadequate stormwater management at CPCL, which led to the overflowing of oil mixed water amid last week's floods triggered by cyclone Michaung.

It has directed CPCL to map oil spill hotspots and implement remedial measures. Stringent directives have been issued to ensure zero leakage, with the threat of operational suspension looming if violated.

Authorities say they're working to compensate those who suffered loss of property or any health hazard due to the spill. The floodwater contaminated with oil entered hundreds of homes during the flood with respiratory issues. skin rashes and infections being reported from several areas.