Chennai metro services were disrupted on Tuesday (File)

Chennai metro rail services were suspended between the airport and Nanganallur on Tuesday night because of a technical snag.

The overhead electric line used by the trains was severed near the Chennai airport, officials said.

More details are awaited.

