Chennai Man Stabs Woman Student, Then Attempts Death By Suicide

The police said an investigation is underway in the case. (Representational)

A 21-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death on her way to college by her male friend outside Chennai's Tambaram railway station. The man subsequently attempted to kill himself, police said.

"The accused attempted suicide, inflicting injury on himself. He is being treated at a hospital," Mr R Murugesan, assistant commissioner of police told NDTV.

The woman was identified as Swetha, a student of a six-month diploma program in Lab Technology at the Madras Christian College. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared "brought dead", said the investigators.

The police said the woman was attacked by her friend Ramachandran, 25, as she stepped out of the railway station. The college is situated right opposite the station building.

The accused worked for a private company in Maraimalai Nagar on the outskirts of Chennai, they said.

"They first met during a train travel and have been in love. We are investigating what went wrong," Mr R Murugesan said.

A murder case has been filed against the accused, the police said.