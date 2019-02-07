Chennai Filmmaker Killed Wife, An Aspiring Actor, Nailed By Tattoos: Cops

Director and producer Balakrishnan was arrested by Chennai Police on Wednesday.

A filmmaker was arrested in Chennai on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife, an aspiring actress. The woman's body parts, without the head, were found in a dump yard in the city last month.

Filmmaker Balakrishnan was arrested after a vital clue - tattoos on the severed legs of the body - helped police identify that it was his wife Sandhya who was murdered.

The police, who began investigation last month with just the tattoos as clues, arrested 51-year-old Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan, 51, after killing his wife on January 19, chopped her body the next day and dumped the parts packed in plastic bags in garbage bins in different parts of Chennai, the police said.

Aspring actress Sandhya was murdered on January 19 allegedly by her husband, Balakrishnan, Chennai police said.

"Various cases of missing women were examined, among them identification marks of Sandhya, who went missing in Chennai, matched with the tattoos found on the severed legs," Chennai Police Commissioner AK Vishwanathan said.

Balakrishnan confessed to having committed the crime doubting Sandhya's loyality, the police said.

"Based on information he gave, another part of the woman's body was also found on Wednesday," the police said, adding that further investigation is on to find the woman's head and torso.

