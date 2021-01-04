Chennai Doctor Launches Covid Hygiene Practices In Braille Format

Braille charts are likely to have more impactful awareness, the release said. (Representational)

For the benefit of the visually impaired, a city-based doctor has launched COVID-19 personal hygiene practices in Braille format.

Dr TS Chandrasekar, Founder and managing Trustee of MedIndia Charitable Trust --a unit of MedIndia Hospitals and a Padmashree recipient, has launched COVID-19 related personal hygiene practices in Braille format, in Tamil and English, according to a release.

Braille charts on coronavirus are likely to have more impactful awareness for inculcating the habit of wearing face masks, social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene through use of hand sanitizer, washing hands with soap, not touching the face and covering the face while sneezing and coughing, the release added.

